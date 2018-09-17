Cringeworthy! After their super public and super messy breakup, Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan appear together in the new music video for her song, ‘Live or Die.’

Noah Cyrus, 18, and ex boyfriend, Lil Xan, 21, had a super awkward breakup that was blasted all over social media, but that didn’t stop Noah from releasing the video for her new song, on Sept. 17. And, embarrassingly, it stars her ex. In the video for “Live or Die,” that was shot before their breakup, Noah and Lil Xan can be seen getting hot and heavy, which, if we’re being honest, makes us feel super icky to watch.

Just listen to the lyrics and you will understand….”When you lay by my side, I see the whole world through your eyes / Ride or die, you and I,” sings Noah. Lil Xan returns the love for his part. “They threw me in and now I’m drowning in the deep end / If I’m religious, you’re the one that I believe in / You’ve been here with me to help me fight all my demons,” he rapped. Honestly, we wish we could have warned these two of what was to come.

The song was released on Aug. 19, one day before their much-talked-about VMA appearance, when they literally couldn’t keep their hands – or faces – off each other. Lil Xan actually tried to stop the release of the video after their messy breakup, but it looks like Noah isn’t having any of that and went ahead and released the video ahead of her new album Good Cry, which comes out on Sept. 21.

During their breakup both Noah and Lil Xan took to social media with the most epic rant coming from Xan on Sept. 5. During the Instagram Live, he claimed Noah cheated on him and then said their romance was all for show and only to promote Noah’s new music. “She just uses rappers to get clout, to get her more poppin’ in the music world ’cause she’s already poppin’ in the celebrity world but she wants to get more popping in the music world,” he said.

Noah refuted Lil Xan’s remarks and claimed she was “heartbroken” over the breakup. She also took to social media to defend their relationship and say that it was the real deal. Whatever that is, take a look at the video above to be reminded of happier times for these two!