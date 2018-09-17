It’s Nick’s first birthday as an engaged man, so we bet this one takes the cake! See the sweet pic Priyanka posted for her fiancee’s 26th here.

Nick Jonas, 26, kicked off his birthday with a kiss from his fiancee Priyanka Chopra, 36. He wasn’t dating the Quantico actress a year ago when he turned 25, but they were able to ring in 26 together as fiancees. Just look at what a year can do! Priyanka posted a sweet birthday tribute to Instagram, keeping her caption short and sweet. “Happy birthday baby.” In the picture, the couple was standing in Angels Stadium during a Seattle Mariners game. Nick looked happy as could be with his eyes closed and his lady love planting a kiss on his cheek. Aw!

The Jonas brother was sporting a new ‘stache, a bomber jacket and a white tee. Priyanka had on a gray coat with her curls down and around her face, although she pulled them up into a top knot for her second birthday tribute. That one, titled “Birthday Hang,” featured much more than just the happy couple. Priyanka and Nick were joined by nearly 20 friends, including older brother Joe Jonas, 29. After the game, Nick performed a charity concert and blew out the candles on a cake presented to him by Albert Pujols.

As far as birthdays go, it looks like Nick had a pretty incredible one! He even shared a video of his nieces, Kevin Jonas‘s daughters, singing him happy birthday. What more could he ask for?

All of this fun stuff comes just after Nick and Priyanka spent some time in Manhattan for New York Fashion Week and the US Open. The musician is ringing in 26 the right way, and it’s bound to get even better. He is headed to the altar this year, after all!