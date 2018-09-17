Natalia Dyer Shines Bright In A Glittering Gold Gown At The 2018 Emmy Awards

Natalia Dyer, AKA Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things,’ sure knows how to clean up! See her stunning look on the 2018 Emmy Awards red carpet.

Before the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off, the hottest 2018 nominees strutted their stuff on the red carpet. Natalia Dyer, 21, was one of the stars who walked the carpet, and her look was gorgeous! Natalia wore a dress fit for a queen as she walked the carpet. Her co-star and boyfriend, Charlie Heaton, 24, was also in attendance for the show, but first, the actress stunned all on her own, in a gold embellished spaghetti strap gown that sparkled in the sun. Natalia made our embellished dress dreams come true! The actress also chose to wear her hair down in loose curls, serving up some classic Hollywood glamour.

Natalia is best known for her work in Netflix’s Stranger Things, which racked up several nominations at the award show, held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Most notably, the show received a nod for Outstanding Drama Series, alongside The Handmaid’s Tale, Game of Thrones, This is Us, The Crown, The Americans, and Westworld. On the show, Natalia plays Nancy Wheeler, a soft-spoken teen who plays main character Mike Wheeler’s older sister.

While Natalia did it real big this year at the Emmys, it’s not the only recent instance we’ve seen her slay big time! Natalia took to Instagram to celebrate New York Fashion Week, as she attended the Longchamp runway show. In a chic matching maroon jacket and skirt set, she posed for a snapshot. “been taking a break from the gram while filming st s3, but managed to sneak away to hang with @longchamp at #nyfw #longchampnyfw,” she wrote below the post. If laying low means we get a new season of Stranger Things soon, we don’t even mind!

Before the Emmys kicked off, HollywoodLife talked to Natalia and her beau EXCLUSIVELY at the Variety and Women in Film’s Pre-Emmy party. We asked the pair about what we can expect in the third season, and according to Natalia, it’s going to be “bigger.” “It just keeps getting bigger,” Charlie added. “I was quite surprised in the direction their taking. You have some stranger things, which we know… Yeah it feels almost like a different genre.”