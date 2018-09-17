Millie Bobby Brown Looks All Grown Up In Off-The-Shoulder Gown At 2018 Emmys

Look who showed up! Millie Bobby Brown looked absolutely adorable when she hit the Emmys red carpet in a poofy pink dress on Sept. 17!

Millie Bobby Brown, 14, is currently one of television’s biggest stars, and she made quite a statement when she showed up to the Emmy Awards to celebrate her work on Stranger Things Sept. 17. The 14-year-old wore a pink dress with simple floral design, and totally looked all grown up! Her ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, and Millie just looked too adorable. She wore her part hair in curls, parted down the middle, and completed the look with pale pink shoes.

This year, Millie is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Eleven on Stranger Things for the second time. Last year, she lost out to Ann Dowd from The Handmaid’s Tale, and in 2018, the competition is strong once again. Millie is up against Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) and Yvonna Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale). Stranger Things is also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, up against The Americans, The Crown, Game Of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us and Westworld.

In addition to attending the Emmys as a nominee, Millie will also be hitting the stage as a presenter tonight. The show is being hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, and stars like Alec Baldwin, Samantha Bee, Taraji B. Henson, Connie Britton and PLENTY more will be in attendance.

Meanwhile, fans are anxiously waiting for the third season of Stranger Things to premiere on Netflix. Production on the newest season began earlier this year, and it’s expected to debut in mid-2019.