Merritt Wever Drops An F-Bomb On Camera After Winning Emmy — See Onscreen Flub

Watch your language, Merritt Wever. After the ‘Godless’ star won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, she dropped an F-bomb on live TV!

Can anyone really blame Merritt Wever, 38, for her reaction during the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards? The Nurse Jackie star was suddenly shocked to hear she won the Emmy for her role as Mary Agnes McNue in the Netflix series Godless. Her reaction was both of shock and slight dread, but the word she mouthed was clear as day. “Oh, f*ck,” she said, and she immediately realized that she was on camera, as she covered his lips. Of course, she was more composed (sorta) when she got on stage. While she didn’t drop any more obscenities, she did amazed, shocked and grateful for the win.

This proves that can happen at the Emmy Awards. One thing that’s a bit of a guarantee, especially in 2018, is that someone is going to say something about Donald Trump. (After all, the Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live were hosting the ceremony, so trashing Trump was a given, right?) The 2017 ceremony had its fair share of Trump-disses, most notably when host Stephen Colbert brought out former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to mock the president’s insane claim of how it was “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration – period – both in person and around the globe.”

Stephen wasn’t the only one dumping on Trump during the 2017 Emmys, according to USA Today. Donald Glover, after winning for Best Lead Actor and for Director in a Comedy Series for Atlanta, gave Donald a shoutout for “making black people No. 1 on the most-oppressed list. He’s probably the reason I’m up here.” Julia Louis-Dreyfus, after winning her sixth consecutive Emmy for lead actress in a comedy, didn’t need to name Trump to diss him. “We did have a whole storyline about impeachment,” the Veep star said, “but we abandoned that because we feared someone else might get to it first.”

TFW your friend wins an Emmy, and your other friend is her date, and they become a GIF immediately. I love the internet pretty much only in moments like this. HELL YES, MERRITT WEVER! 👸🏻 pic.twitter.com/V95acKYLAp — Seyward Darby (@seywarddarby) September 18, 2018

Merritt Wever shares her gratitude and love for her #Godless character in #Emmys acceptance speech: “I’m still shocked you made a space for me and you made a space for Mary Agnes” pic.twitter.com/9spcGTOzCB — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2018

Similarly, the 9 to 5 reunion – Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda – threw some major shade at Trump. “Back in 1980 in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Jane said before Lily interrupted – “and in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”