Meghan Markle Is All Smiles At Soup Kitchen During Her 1st Charity Solo Project As A Royal

The Duchess has been making secret trips to Hubb Community Kitchen in West London, & the pictures from her time volunteering will melt your heart!

Meghan Markle, 37, may have a fairy-tale lifestyle, but she still keeps it real as ever. The Duchess and wife to Prince Harry, 34, has been spending her fair share of time at a West London soup kitchen. Meghan first visited the kitchen back in January, and has made many other private trips to meet with the other women working there. Meghan has a royal heart of gold!

The community kitchen, which serves as a meeting spot for women who lost their homes and loved ones in the Grenfell fire tragedy, has become a frequented spot by Meghan, who instantly connected to it’s visitors. When it was revealed that the kitchen didn’t have enough funding to stay open seven days a week, Meghan stepped in to help. The Duchess created a cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, which will raise funds for operational costs for the facility! The Duchess plans to reveal her new cookbook at Kensington Palace on Sept. 20, which is filled with more than 50 recipes that she has been whipping up in the kitchen with her new friends.

In the forward of the book, Meghan details her time at the kitchen with a sweet message. “Together is more than a cookbook. This is a tale of friendship, and a story of togetherness. It is a homage to the power of cooking as a community, and the recipes that allow us to connect, share and look forward,” she says. “I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food,” she continues.

It’s hardly a surprise that Meghan’s first charitable work as a royal landed her in a soup kitchen. The former Suits actress used to volunteer at a kitchen back home in Toronto as well! Whether the spotlight is on her or not, Meghan is one lady who continues to give back.