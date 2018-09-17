Mark Burnett Thinks Tom Arnold Is ‘Obsessed’ With Bringing Down Donald Trump

Mark Burnett & Tom Arnold’s altercation was ‘the final straw’ for Mark! A source close to Mark told HL EXCLUSIVELY how he think Tom is ‘fixated’ on Donald Trump!

Tom Arnold has accused Mark Burnett of allegedly “choking” him outside a charity function on Sep. 16. And while Arnold has since filed a police report, a source close to Mark told us EXCLUSIVELY how Arnold has been hounding for supposed tapes of Donald Trump that he cannot provide him. “Mark thinks their altercation occurred at a remarkably convenient time seeing as Tom’s new Viceland show starts tomorrow,” our source said. “According to Mark, Tom has been like a dog with a bone when it comes to getting his hands on these supposed tapes of Trump saying the ‘N word’ on the Apprentice set, and it doesn’t matter how many times Mark tells him he can’t provide him with any un-aired footage from the show, as it all belongs to MGM, he just won’t let it go.”

When it comes down to it, Mark thinks Tom is consumed with finding away to bring down Donald Trump. “It’s getting to the point where Mark is seriously sick of Tom hounding him, and last night was the final straw,” our source went on to say. “Mark thinks Tom could do with stepping back and chilling out for a while. It’s like Tom’s become obsessed with bringing down Donald Trump and has worked up this scenario in his head where Mark is protecting Trump and lying to him in the process of doing so.”

Mark maintains that he is not trying to shield or defend Trump. “But as Mark tells it, that’s not the case at all,” our source went on to say. “He claims Tom has become so doggedly fixated on what he sees as some kind of conspiracy being played out by Mark, that he’s totally starting to lose his grip on what’s actually real and what’s not. At the end of the day, whatever is going on in Tom’s head is his problem, and Mark just wants to be left out of his crusade.”