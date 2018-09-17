Mandy Moore Stuns In Sparkling Gold & Black Dress At Emmys

Mandy Moore set the red carpet on fire at the Emmy Awards on September 17! The ‘This Is Us’ actress dazzled in custom Rodarte sparkling gold and black tea-length dress with a plunging neckline! — See her full look here!

Mandy Moore, 34, was the bell of the ball at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17! The This Is Us actress dazzled in a sparkling gold and black tea-length dress with a plunging neckline. She later revealed on the red carpet that her dress was custom Rodarte, and that she was given the fabrics to choose right in the comfort of her own home! “I feel very very fancy and lucky, she told E!’s Giuliana Rancic. — See her full look, below!

As for her glam? — Moore’s eyes popped with colors of pink on her eyelids and even her under eye. Her lip color coordinated with her eyes perfectly, which touches of peach and pink tones. Moore’s brunette locks were down and curly. Ahead of the red carpet, Moore documented her glam squad prepping her for the big night in the comfort of her own home.

It’s a big night for Moore as the actress, along with her fellow cast-mates, are all nominated for their NBC series, This Is Us for Outstanding Best Drama. While Moore wasn’t nominated individually, her co-stars are up for some big awards. Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia were both nominated for Outstanding lead Actor for their work on the hit show.

Mandy Moore arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.

Moore even spoke about how this season of This Is Us, is a lot more lighthearted for her. “It’s exciting! I feel like this season, selfishly, has a bit of light and levity,” she told Rancic. “I feel like I cried all of the tears last season. This season we explore Jack and Rebecca’s love story… It’s happier times and young love.” Moore even explained how she’s jumping into producing, and how Reese Witherspoon is her idol in the producing business.