Kim Zolciak: The One Thing She Loves Even More Than Being Told She Looks Like Kim Kardashian

Kim Zolciak has been loving the comparisons to Kim Kardashian in regards to her new look and she’s filled with self confidence but there’s one thing she enjoys even more than that.

Kim Zolciak, 40, shocked her fans when she posted a new pic that showed her looking drastically different and after being compared to Kim Kardashian, 37, the reality star is loving it. “Kim is a big fan of Kim Kardashian, she thinks she’s one of the most beautiful women in the world so getting compared to her is a major compliment, she’s flattered,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But there’s another compliment that she gets a lot that she loves even more and that’s getting told she looks like her daughter’s sister, that’s her favorite compliment.”

Compliments have surely been helping Kim’s confidence over the years and even though she recently credited her new look to some weight gain, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star isn’t afraid to get beauty procedures done when she wants them. “Kim put a lot of effort into her appearance and she’s not afraid to try out all the latest non-invasive procedures like skin tightening and laser facials,” the source continued. “She’s a big fan of Botox too, she’s been getting it for years. But she hasn’t had nearly as much plastic surgery done as people think. A lot of what makes her face look different is actually contouring makeup, she always contours her nose and cheeks.”

Kim’s come a long way when it comes to looking her best and feeling her best and it’s more than just procedures and good makeup. “It’s taken Kim a long time to get to this stage, but she’s finally really happy with how she looks,” another source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Her self-confidence is sky high these days, and she looks and feels the best she ever has. It’s amazing, Kim is 40-years old and has six children, but she’s seriously got the body of a 21-year-old still. Following her heart attack post-surgery in 2015, Kim vowed to start eating and living really healthily, and despite having always hated working out, she’s now a full-on fitness freak! Kim hasn’t completely stopped indulging herself though, she’s a great believer in everything in moderation, so she still eats a little chocolate every day and she’ll drink wine still, but she’s drastically cut back on any processed foods and tries to eat locally sourced and organic as much as possible. In a way Kim sees her heart attack as being a blessing, because it forced her to make lifestyle changes and to really get a grip on her overall fitness.”