Kim Zolciak Finally Explains Why Her Face Looks Unrecognizable — See Message

Kim Zolciak provided an explanation as to why her face looks incredibly different in recent photos! Here’s what she had to say!

Kim Zolciak looked extremely like Kim Kardashian in a recent photo of herself celebrating her husband Kroy Biermann‘s 33rd birthday, and as a result, there has been a flurry of speculation of what’s the true cause of her altered appearance. However, in the comments of an Instagram post she shared today, Kim finally revealed her answer. After one commenter wrote, “I love the Biermans and there is no shade here but wanted to ask why your face looks so different.” To that, Kim answered, “not sure! I’m making weird faces and I’m 10lbs heavier.” Of course, this has led to some speculation on why she’s gained weight, and we’ll keep you posted on that!

We reported earlier how celebrity plastic surgeon, John Paul Tutela, MD told us what he thinks is the reason for Zolciak’s change in appearance. “When it comes to what plastic surgery procedure may account for her change in looks it is filler that likely answers this,” Dr. Tutela told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Filler adds volume. This volume builds up areas of hollowness and dampens the shadows that appear naturally on someone’s face. In addition to cheek fillers, Kim likely received injections under her eye and just a little lower to build up her midface.”

Tutela added that Kim’s look may be due to surgeries she’s had performed. “It appears Kim has undergone a number of procedures that restore volume to the face,” Dr. Barrett admitted. “To create a more youthful appearance volume is added to the under eyes and cheeks. This can completely change the look of the face!”

