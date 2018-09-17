See Comment
Hollywood Life

Kim Zolciak Finally Explains Why Her Face Looks Unrecognizable — See Message

Kim Zolciak
Courtesy of Instagram
Kim Zolciak 2009 VH1 Divas at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York , America - 17 Sep 2009 The cream of the world's female singing talent flocked to New York last night for the 2009 VH1 Divas. And it was a new class of young divas who stole the show, which took place live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The likes of Leona Lewis, Adele, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Kelly Clarkson were all in attendance. Meanwhile, Cyndi Lauper, Liza Minnelli, Sheryl Crow and Jordin Sparks all also appeared in the show. The first hour of "Divas" showcased solo performances by many of the young divas, while the second half was dedicated to duets between new and older generations. Paula Abdul was host for the evening and she wasted no time in poking fun at her American Idol replacement Ellen DeGeneres - at one point donning a blonde wig and the presenter's signature suit and tennis shoes look.
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Wilford Harewood/Bravo TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5869245a) Kim Zolciak Real Housewives Of Atlanta - 2009 Bravo TV USA Television
Kim Zolciak 'The Wendy Williams Show', New York, America - 26 Apr 2012 At the Wendy Williams Show to talk about her new show Don't Be Tardy For The Wedding
Kim Zolciak Bravo Upfront Event, New York, America - 03 Apr 2013 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Kim Zolciak provided an explanation as to why her face looks incredibly different in recent photos! Here’s what she had to say!

Kim Zolciak looked extremely like Kim Kardashian in a recent photo of herself celebrating her husband Kroy Biermann‘s 33rd birthday, and as a result, there has been a flurry of speculation of what’s the true cause of her altered appearance. However, in the comments of an Instagram post she shared today, Kim finally revealed her answer. After one commenter wrote, “I love the Biermans and there is no shade here but wanted to ask why your face looks so different.” To that, Kim answered, “not sure! I’m making weird faces and I’m 10lbs heavier.” Of course, this has led to some speculation on why she’s gained weight, and we’ll keep you posted on that!

We reported earlier how celebrity plastic surgeon, John Paul Tutela, MD told us what he thinks is the reason for Zolciak’s change in appearance. “When it comes to what plastic surgery procedure may account for her change in looks it is filler that likely answers this,” Dr. Tutela told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Filler adds volume. This volume builds up areas of hollowness and dampens the shadows that appear naturally on someone’s face. In addition to cheek fillers, Kim likely received injections under her eye and just a little lower to build up her midface.”

Tutela added that Kim’s look may be due to surgeries she’s had performed. “It appears Kim has undergone a number of procedures that restore volume to the face,” Dr. Barrett admitted. “To create a more youthful appearance volume is added to the under eyes and cheeks. This can completely change the look of the face!”

View this post on Instagram

MomAndDad ❤️ we pride ourselves on that.

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

We’ll keep you posted on all of Kim’s latest pics. In the meantime, check out the evolution of her looks in our gallery above.