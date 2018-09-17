Kim Kardashian & Kim Zolciak’s 5 Wildest Look-Alike Pics

Which Kim is it?! — Many fans have pointed out that Kim Zolciak is resembling Kim Kardashian lately! So, we’ve rounded up their craziest look-alike photos, from their hair down to their fashion! Check out the photos!

Kim Zolciak, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 37, have been twinning lately! — Who would’ve thought? Many fans expressed that the two stars resemble one another after Kim Z recently posted a photo, celebrating her husband Kroy Biermann‘s 33rd birthday. In the photo, Kim Z looks drastically different with long blonde hair and a done-up face. Fans noticed that Kim Z’s face didn’t look like her normal profile, and pointed out that she looked like Kim Kardashian. — So, we decided to investigate. Check out all of Kim Z and Kim K’s most epic look-alike photo by clicking through our attached gallery!

“Why Do you look like Kim Kardashian?”, one fan wrote, even questioning if Kim Z had plastic surgery to appear more like Kim K. “Is she trying to look like Kim Kardashian? She was absolutely beautiful before, now looks so like KK,” another person wrote. “For a hot second I thought this was Kim K West,” one fan commented. Below, you can see the two stars in separate selfies, where their similarities in appearance are uncanny.

Since fans were so curious about Kim Z’s drastic, new look, we decided to call in some experts to weigh in on her appearance. Celebrity plastic surgeon, John Paul Tutela, MD and Board-Certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett both spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the possible procedure(s) the Real Housewives of Atlanta star may have underwent.

Kim Kardashian and Kim Zolciak in similar selfies.

First, Dr. Tutela suggested that Kim’s change in appearance could be due in part to the use of fillers. “Filler adds volume. This volume builds up areas of hollowness and dampens the shadows that appear naturally on someone’s face,” Tutela explained. “In addition to cheek fillers, Kim likely received injections under her eye and just a little lower to build up her midface. The fillers under the eye are a very powerful procedure. However this is also dangerous and should only be trusted to a well trusted surgeon. She would have to have the fillers redone about every nine months. But truly it depends on what type of filler. Hyaluronic acids (Juvaderm and Restylane) last around nine months while PLLA lasts around two years.”

Nonetheless, while it’s unclear what Kim Z did in terms of her different facial features, Tutela also admitted that it could have just been a change to her makeup routine.

Then Dr. Barrett added that Kim Z appears to have had “a number of procedures that restore volume to the face. He explained: “To create a more youthful appearance volume is added to the under eyes and cheeks. This can completely change the look of the face! Kim has likely undergone non-surgical procedures using fillers or possibly a more invasive procedure with fat transfer. In this procedure, fat is taken from another area of the body and injected into the face! Her lips are definitely fluctuating as well.”