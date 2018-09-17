Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Hold Hands On Date As They Prep For His Return To The Cavs

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been going strong since she forgave him for cheating on her, and they looked cute AF on a movie date in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Khloé Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 27, have spent the summer recovering from his alleged cheating scandal, and they appeared to be stronger than ever while on a parents-only outing on Sept 16. They left baby True, 4 months, at home and were spotted holding hands while on their way to see White Boy Rick in Calabasas.

The pair looked comfy in their workout gear as they headed into the flick and even flashed a few smiles, letting us know that all is well with them — which is great news, considering Tristan’s shady past. However, Tristan is gearing up to go back to Cleveland, for the start of basketball season, and since his alleged cheating happened while he was on the road with his team, we can’t help but wonder if tensions are secretly running a bit high in the relationship.

The couple has been spending time in Los Angeles since basketball season wrapped earlier this year, and Tristan’s return to The Cavs could throw a major wrench in their happiness. However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, he is looking to leave his current team and get traded to a team on the West Coast, to make his baby mama happy. “Khloé has put pressure on Tristan to move to a team in Los Angeles, with the Lakers or Clippers,” a source told us.

Tristan is apparently working overtime to put the trade in motion and has been making several phone calls to several other teams teams. “He’s trying to do everything he can to make up for the mistakes he made in their relationship,” the source also revealed. “He’s trying to do what he can to make a move that will keep them both happy.”

Just before Khloé gave birth to their daughter, True, back in April, videos of Tristan getting a little to close to several women at a nightclub were released. Khloé has appeared to have forgiven Tristan and they are moving forward as a family. Although, keeping him close to home, and to Khloé, is probably the best move!