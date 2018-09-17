Khloe Kardashian Terrified Of Tristan Thompson Cheating Again As New NBA Season Kicks Off

Khloe Kardashian’s not ready for Tristan Thompson to head back to the Cavs’ training camp on Sept. 28, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s how he’s trying to ease her mind!

NBA season kicks off on Oct. 16. But Tristan Thompson, 27, is due back to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ training camp on Sept. 28! And Khloe Kardashian, 34, is anxiously watching the calendar. Last October, a hookah lounge security camera in Washington, D.C. videoed Tristan motorboating one woman, and making out with another. The footage was released on April 10…two days before Khloe gave birth to True! And Khloe’s not ready for a repeat. “As the NBA season approaches, Khloe is beginning to get anxious, worried and downright terrified of what will become of her and Tristan,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “Khloe feels like their relationship barely survived last season and she has no idea how she will manage several months with her baby daddy on the road again.”

Khloe’s relationship with Tristan is finally getting back to normal. Following a hot summer vacation in Mexico with the Cavs player, Khloe was even photographed holding hands with Tristan en route to a screening of White Boy Rick on Sept. 16. Understandably, the Good American co-founder doesn’t want all their progress to go to waste! “Khloe and Tristan have worked hard to repair the trust he broke last season, but Khloe does not want to go through it all again,” our source continues. “She can’t stand worrying about where Tristan is at, who he is with and what he is doing.” And Tristan knows this too, because he “checks in with Khloe all day, everyday” and “even shares his location with her on his cell phone” so Khloe’s never left guessing, a source close to the Cavs player EXCLUSIVELY shared with us on Sept. 13. With her baby daddy working hard to get back on her good side, Khloe’s trying to view the glass as half full. That is, when she can.

“Khloe is doing her best to focus on all the positives and not let the fear take over and run her life,” our source close to Khloe goes on. “Tristan’s very aware that it’s going to be tough on Khloe, and he’s doing all he can to ease her mind and convince her that he’s faithful and committed to staying that way when he’s on the road.” Still, Khloe’s stressed — so much so, Khloe’s not sure if she’s ready to make the big move again! Last time she moved to Ohio closer to True’s due date, she received news of Tristan’s alleged cheating scandal as a housewarming present. “They have been talking about everything every day, and the stress of it all has Khloe freaking out. She is not even sure if she wants to go back to Cleveland to live this fall, Khloe is so happy in Calabasas with family,” our source reveals. “The upcoming season is presenting a lot of challenges for Khloe and Tristan, and things are not easy.”

But the NBA star isn’t ready to hit the road either. And it’s not just because of the departure of his former teammate, LeBron James! As we’ve told you on Sept. 14, a source close to Tristan spilled to us that he’s “not excited about starting another season in Cleveland” because of losing a legendary teammate, but also since Khloe’s pressuring Tristan “to move to a team in Los Angeles, with the Lakers or Clippers.” And our insider added that Tristan’s already started to quietly make phone calls! But Tristan still has two seasons left on his contract, which is set in stone at the moment.