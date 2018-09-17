Kendall Jenner Returns To The Runway For Burberry & Looks Fierce AF After Skipping NYFW

Kendall Jenner’s back on the catwalk! The model hit the runway for Burberry at London Fashion Week on September 17! — Her first time walking in a show since June. See her on the runway after she skipped NYFW!

Don’t count out Kendall Jenner, 22, just yet. Although she was MIA from new York Fashion Week, the model made a triumphant return to the runway, walking in Burberry’s show at London Fashion Week on September 17. Kendall didn’t appear like she took any days off when she hit the catwalk in a beige trench coat and matching trousers with gold ring embellishments. She donned a fresh face, with her hair slicked back to show off her classic Burberry look. — See her return to the runway, below!

This marks Kendall’s first show since she decided not to participate in any catwalks at New York Fashion Week. The model has been quite candid about her struggles with anxiety, and how it’s caused her to be very selective when it comes to jobs, especially during Fashion Week. “I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks,” she once told good friend, Cara Delevingne during an interview.

In another recent interview, KJ explained why she is selective about the shows she participates in. “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” she told Love magazine. “I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f–k those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back,” she continued, admitting that she “was on the verge of a mental breakdown.”

Kendall Jenner walks in Burberry’s show at London Fashion Week on September 17, 2018.

It’s likely that Kendall returned to the runway, specifically for Burberry, seeing as it was Riccardo Tisci’s debut collection for the brand. Ticsi, who was known for previously heading creative at Givenchy, was appointed chief creative officer of Burberry in March after the departure of Christopher Bailey, who was with the British brand for 12 years. Kendall and Ticsi have been friends for years and have worked together many times in the past.

The last time KJ ruled the catwalk was in June, when she walked in Versace’s Spring/Summer 2019 at Milan Fashion Week.