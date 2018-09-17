Kanye West Teases That He May Be Dropping A ‘Yeezus 2’ Album & Fans Are Here For It

After some rather uneven work with his past few albums, Kanye West seems to be hinting he’s going to be recording a follow up to 2013’s ‘Yeezus’ and fans are going crazy with joy.

All it took was one simple Instagram post by Kanye West on Sept. 17 for his fans to speculate a follow-up to 2013’s Yeezus album is on the way. The rapper posted nearly identical LP artwork that featured a shiny CD and instead of the piece of red tape on the right side, he replaced it with the color purple. Yeezus was Kanye’s last album that was both a critical and commercial smash, and fans are hoping that he returns to those days when his music was groundbreaking and absolutely revered. If he can follow up that level of brilliance, fans are SO down for it!

“Hopefully this is Yeezus 2, I would f**king love this,” one fan wrote in the comments, while another added “I’m mf crying” at the prospect of a proper follow-up to the album. “>HOLY SH*T YEEZUS JUST ROSE AGAIN,” one person wrote while another begged, “YE U CAN ALWAYS ADD A CAPTION WHATS THIS ABOUT CHIEF” since Kanye didn’t add any caption to the photo.

Yeezus was an absolute smash when it was released in 2013. The album was executive produced by Def Jam founder Rick Rubin and was considered a musical milestone and a worthy follow-up to his brilliant My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in 2010. It made many Best Album of 2013 music critics end of year lists. Metarcritic compiled 146 top ten lists and determined Yeezus was the most critically acclaimed album of 2013.

Kanye seems to have lost his way a bit with his last two studio efforts. 2016’s The Life of Pablo seemed to be a mess as it took him months to even get the coherent track list together after playing it for the first time at his Yeezy Season 3 fashion show. The song that got the most attention was “Famous” where he rapped about sleeping with Taylor Swift. His latest effort Ye came out on June 1 and despite flying in a who’s who of radio industry figures for a listening party in Wyoming, the album never took off commercially. Critics gave it a less than warm reception, with most saying it was nowhere close to his previous efforts and what he’s capable of. So if Yeezus 2 is really happening, we’re all for it!