Justin Bieber Looks Proud Of Wife Hailey Baldwin After Her Adidas Show In London: See New PDA Pics

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin only had eyes for each other in London as they cuddled up on a walk on Sept. 17, just days after they reportedly legally wed.

It’s been a whirlwind few days for Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21. Four days after they reportedly legally wed at a New York City courthouse, they were spotted gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes on the streets of London on Sept. 17. Justin hugged Hailey and held her close as they both clutched a cup of coffee each. The model and singer’s trip to the U.K. isn’t purely a romantic one. Justin is in town to support Hailey as she walks the runway during London Fashion Week.

On Sept. 17, the blonde flashed her flat abs as she appeared in the Adidas show, in a tracksuit and crop top. Justin wasn’t seen at the event, but paparazzi snapped the couple as they grabbed a drink at a local Pret a Manger sandwich shop. Then they headed out for a walk, looking like any other young couple in love. In fact, they blended in so well, that none of the passers-by seemed to bat an eyelid at the celebrities strolling among them.

But this is nothing new for Justin and Hailey, who happily go about their business in New York City, kissing, cuddling and grabbing coffee and meals without a care who sees them. In fact, they almost managed to slip under the radar on Sept. 13 when they headed into a courthouse in the Big Apple, reportedly to pick up a marriage license. But, within hours of TMZ breaking that story (along with a photo), reports surfaced that Justin and Hailey had secretly wed in a backroom, away from prying eyes.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on a romantic stroll in London on Sept. 17.

Shortly after that update broke on Sept. 14, Hailey took to Twitter to deny reports that she was married, leading E! and PEOPLE to stand by their stories, thanks to sources who claim the couple actually legally wed and will have a religious ceremony at a later date. Whether Justin and Hailey are married or not they certainly looked like newlyweds in London. And adorable ones at that!