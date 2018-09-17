Julie Chen Set To ‘Resign’ From ‘The Talk’ After Shamed Husband Les Moonves’ CBS Exit

Julie Chen will resign from her co-host role on ‘The Talk’, according to reports. Here’s what we know about her upcoming exit from the show.

Julie Chen is set to resign from The Talk as co-host amid the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against her husband Les Moonves, according to Page Six. A source told the publication that while it’s unclear whether it was her decision or not to step down from the show, they “wouldn’t be surprised” if she was asked to leave. This comes just days after Julie signed off from Big Brother as “Julie Chen Moonves”, a move that showed that she was fully supporting her husband and ousted CBS CEO, Moonves. The source added that Julie is “100 percent” not leaving Les, and that her departure from The Talk will come “any minute now.”

Before Moonves stepped down as CEO of CBS, Julie released the following statement, showing her full support of Les: “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ‘90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

Meanwhile, a CBS source told HollywoodLife that despite her unwavering public support of Les, Julie is devastated over these allegations. “Julie is completely heartbroken by the humiliating allegations against her husband Les which have preceded his leaving CBS,” our source told us. “She feels stunned and embarrassed. Julie has always taken pride in her reputation for defending women from predators and sexual harassment so she’s horrified that her husband is now associated with something so ugly.”