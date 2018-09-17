‘Counting On’ Recap: Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Discover Sex Of Baby In 1st Ultrasound

Every Duggar fam knows Jinger already had her baby, but watching her first ultrasound play out on camera is still so sweet. See the emotional moment here!

Jinger Duggar, 24, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31, welcomed their baby girl Felicity to the world in July, and the 18-hour labor was documented in a previous Counting On episode. But the show went way back in time on Sept. 17, showing fans the couple’s very first ultrasound. Unlike Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, they didn’t want the baby’s sex to be a surprise. They’d discussed this ahead of time so when the doctor asked if they wanted to see between the baby’s legs during the ultrasound, they had their yes ready. “We opted not to be surprised so we could maybe have more time to reflect on the name,” Jeremy said.

While anyone watching who follows the Duggars already knew that they were having a girl, even that couldn’t take away from how sweet the moment was. Jinger was lying down, but her husband still managed to hold her and share in the excitement. “That’s amazing,” he said. “It’s just surreal to think that we have a little princess on the way.” They kissed and smiled. Just before this footage, the two were seen touring a birth center — the middle ground between a hospital and a home birth — so everything was getting really real for the soon-to-be parents.

It was also getting real for Lauren Swanson, 19, back in Arkansas. Josiah Duggar’s fiancé was trying on wedding dresses this episode. She brought her dad along, as well as her mom, mother-in-law and bridesmaids, and found a modest crepe dress she fell in love with. Not to mention a gorgeous floor-length veil!

In the rest of the family-filled episode, Jana and John David Duggar celebrated their 28th birthday. The twins wanted to go skiing with their siblings and friends, and it looked like a ton of fun. Everyone got competitive both on the slopes and during a game of Pictionary.

There’s always something going on with this family, so don’t forget to tune into TLC on Monday nights at 9:00 for new episodes!