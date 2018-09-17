Jessica Biel Shines In White Strapless Dress At Her First Emmys As A Nominee

Jessica Biel SHUT. IT. DOWN. on the Emmy Awards red carpet on September 17! ‘The Sinner’ actress, who is up for Outstanding Lead Actress, was glowing in a strapless white gown with her husband, Justin Timberlake by her side!

Jessica Biel, 36, may just win her first Emmy tonight, and she certainly dressed like a winner! The Sinner actress — who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for her role in season one of the USA show — looked beautiful in a strapless white gown with half-circle shaped patches on it. Her hair was down with effortless waves, which made her bright red lip stand out. Biel’s hair was courtesy of Adir Abergel, who teased her look on Instagram before she hit the red carpet. She even teased a photo of her glam before the carpet, showing a photo of her with under eye patches on. — See her full look, below!

Biel arrived to the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with her husband, Justin Timberlake, right by her side. He looked dapper as usual in a black suit, and even said that he was the most “geeked out” over his wife’s Emmy nom than she was. The two stuck their tongues out in an adorable selfie, which Biel posted on their way to the red carpet.

It’s a big night for Biel, as she is attending her first Emmys as a nominee. When asked about what this nomination for her work in The Sinner means to her, she gushed, “It’s like my baby.” — “It’s one of the first things I was able to develop from the very beginning. I had an opinion and people cared about it. It was a very transformative experience and it was something that gave me a lot of confidence… It means everything to me… It’s an absolute massive honor and a dream,” She explained further to E!’s Giuliana Rancic.

Jessica Biel arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.

Timberlake even took the time to praise his wife. “I was there and saw her create this and develop it from scratch, and really, I saw how much she put into it I’m just so proud to be here,” he told Rancic.

Ahead of her red carpet moment, Biel documented her road to the Emmys on social media. She’s been putting in extra work in the gym and doing painful pistol squats to get her booty ready for the red carpet. “Hey, Emmy, my butt is coming for you. (Assuming I can walk after these pistol squats),” she captioned a video of her performing the workout (which looked incredibly difficult).

Biel is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in season 1 of USA’s The Sinner. While the show is on its second season, Biel decided to step away from the front of the camera, to become an executive producer on the show. Many fans saw a different side of Biel, as her role as Cora Tannetti was one of the darkest, if not then darkest character she has ever played on screen.