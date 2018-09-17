Jennifer Lopez, 49, Looks Half Her Age While Putting Butt On Display In Sexy Swimsuit

Could she BE any hotter? Jennifer Lopez is showing off her best assets once again on her Instagram. See her latest sexy shot by clicking below!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, continues to show off her amazing figure, but still has a sense of humor about being flawless! She posted two sexy images on her Instagram, while wearing an orange swimsuit. She joked in the caption, “Everything’s just peachy” and “To peach their own 🍑” and even, “Practice what you peach 🍑 😂.” We love her puns and her BUNS! (Sorry.) She was fairly bare faced, with just a hint of shiny lip gloss. Her skin looked pretty with a hint of peach blush.

She showed off her famous booty and her sideboob in the super sexy swimsuit. She’s soaking up the last days of summer by lounging in the peach suit, which really shows off the body she works so hard for. Jennifer’s All I Have residency in Las Vegas is in its final weeks — her last show is September 29, 2018. Since January 2016, she’s been bringing her all to the stage for her adoring fans — Vegas is going to miss her!

Jennifer keeps her tight and toned body by daily exercise, getting 8 hours of sleep, and eating clean. She stays away from drugs, smoking and alcohol, and even abstains from caffeine! Her life revolves around health and wellness and it pays off — she is almost 50 and looks half her age! A-Rod is a lucky guy!