Issa Rae Sparkles In An Icy Blue, Bedazzled Two-Piece At The 2018 Emmy Awards

Issa Rae sure has nothing to be ‘Insecure’ about tonight! Issa rolled up to the 2018 Emmys looking like a total dime in custom Vera Wang, and we’re swooning. See a full-length, detailed look at her outfit here!

Simply stunning! Insecure star and creator Issa Rae, 33, strolled down the red carpet before the 2018 Emmy Awards like she owned the place in a truly awesome ensemble. Issa rocked a custom Vera Wang outfit that took a whopping 100 hours to make! That’s because it was dripping with intricate beads — 3000 of them to be exact. Only the best for this goddess!

This masterpiece is almost a modern update to Elsa’s ice queen gown in Frozen. Just replace the snowflakes with sparkling beads, and add a pair of cool pants! This really is a hard look to pull off, but Issa does it justice. Rather than a gown, her outfit consists of a low-cut, flowing top in baby blue, with a matching pair of high-waisted pants. With her hair slicked back and a swipe of blue eyeshadow to match her ensemble, Issa looked fresh and fun for her big night!

Issa’s truly living her best life right now. She’s nominated for her first Emmy Award this year, Best Lead Actress in a Comedy! Issa threw pretty much the best pre-Emmys party in town to celebrate, too. Her party was a celebration, actually, of the record number of people of color who were nominated for Emmys this year. The star-studded event was thrown on a yacht, and judging from the influx of Instagram pics coming from the boat, it was one hell of a bash! Fingers crossed that Issa takes home her first statue tonight!

For more of the best looks on the 2018 Emmy Awards red (actually gold) carpet, like Scarlett Johansson, those cute Stranger Things kids, and more, scroll through our gallery HERE!