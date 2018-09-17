Emmy Awards: What Time Do They Start, How To Watch & Everything Else To Know

Want to know how you can tune into the 2018 Emmy Awards? Here are the facts you need to know about when & where it’s happening tonight.

It’s television’s biggest night of the year — the 2018 Emmy Awards. Whether you’ve already entered a pool with your co-workers, or have no idea who is nominated, here are all the deets you need to make sure you’re not missing a single moment of the award show’s ceremony, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

How can I watch the 2018 Emmys?

Easy. Just tune into NBC at 8 p.m. and get ready to watch the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards go down live!

Can I watch the show online?

Yep! Although you’ll have to be a TV subscriber. Just log into NBC.com/live with your credentials, and you’re set! Also, if you happen to have a Hulu with Live TV account, you can watch along with that as well. You can also watch on the NBC app, which you can download on on iOS and Android, and is available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and Xbox.

What about the red carpet? How can I watch that?

Guiliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will co-host E!‘s red carpet coverage, which starts at 6 pm. You can also watch along with their live stream on E!‘s Twitter account. You can also watch a live stream on People, both through PeopleTV and their twitter.

Who’s hosting this year?

Michael Che and Colin Jost will be on MC duties this evening. Although they’ve promised not to make things too political, we can safely expect the Weekend Update co-hosts to throw a little shade Trump’s way.

We’ll keep you posted with all of tonight biggest winner and hugest upsets. In the meantime, check out all of the pics from this past weekend’s many Pre-Emmys parties.