Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Abs On Runway After Legally Marrying Justin Bieber: Did He Come Support?

Hailey’s amazing abs made an appearance at the Adidas show. While so much is changing in the model’s life, it looks like we can always count on her toned tummy!

Who knew casual could look this cute? Hailey Baldwin, 21, stunned at the Adidas show on Sept. 17, starting off London Fashion Week with a bang! The model rocked the runway in a navy blue tracksuit and a white cropped tank. Even her statement gold hoops, layered necklaces and enormous engagement ring couldn’t distract from her perfectly slim stomach. Hailey’s abs looked amazing! She walked with confidence after starting the show off silly. When she first showed up in a black sweater and black and white striped pants, she was full of smiles and funny poses for the camera.

It’s no secret why Hailey would be so happy. As if it isn’t amazing enough that the model headlined this Adidas show, she reportedly married Justin Bieber, 24, legally on Sept. 14. Although she tweeted, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” both E! News and People have stuck by their reporting. “What happened at the courthouse is a courthouse thing — a legal thing. But marriage is two people making a vow before God and the people they love,” People‘s inside source said. So while the outlets are saying they technically tied the knot already, it sounds like a big ceremony is still on the way!

While her alleged husband didn’t show up to the Adidas show to support, they were seen together grabbing coffee in Manhattan just the day before. He was wearing a tie-dye track suit at the time, but if we had to decide who wore the comfy look better, Hailey comes out on top!

Just look at how stunning she is in this baggy ensemble! Not many people can look this great in workout gear, but Hailey has always found ways to make casual street style look runway ready.