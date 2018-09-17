Farrah Abraham’s Boxing Opponent Ready To ‘Knock’ Her Out: She ‘Does Not Stand A Chance’

Who will win in the upcoming boxing bout between Farrah Abraham & Nicole ‘Hoopz’ Alexander? Nicole told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she’s prepared to come out on top!

Farrah Abraham is set to go head-to-head against Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in the ring on Nov. 10, and many fans are already speculating over who will win. However, Nicole told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how she’s not only ready for the fight, she’s certain she’ll win… in three rounds or less. “Farrah does absolutely not stand a chance,” she told us. “My focus isn’t on what I think of Farrah, she’s just my opponent at the moment. I could knock her out in the first round if I wanted to, however I know the people are paying good money for this so we’ll see what happens in the third round! All that I know about Farrah is just that she was on Teen Mom and was super disrespectful to her mom.”

When it comes down to it, Nicole believes her practice will make perfect. “To prepare for this fight, I’ve been just training hard and working the bag and mitts until my sparring sessions start in October,” she continued. “This will be my first fight, and I’ll wait to see what my team thinks as far as who else I’d like to step into the ring with. I’m just focused on this match.”

Nicole went on to tell us how she was even considered for this fight. “This opportunity presented itself through Damon [Feldman], our boxing promoter that I’ve known for almost eight years now,” she added. “He’s been trying to get me to step in the ring for a long time. He finally came to me with this match and said he felt like it was the right one this time, and I agreed!”