Evan Rachel Wood Looks Gorgeous At Emmys — See Spectacular Black Tuxedo Look

The ‘Westworld’ star looked out-of-this-world gorgeous at the Emmys on Sept. 17! See her head-to-toe outfit below.

Evan Rachel Wood, 31, looked sleek, chic and spectacular at the 2018 Emmy Awards, held live from Los Angeles on Sept. 17. The television star looked radiant as she walked the red carpet before the award show wearing a black tuxedo dress. See more of the best dressed stars in the gallery attached above. Her hair and makeup was as gorgeous as her outfit.

Her hair was styled by TRESemmé Celebrity Stylist, John D, who used the drugstore brand on her hair. You don’t need expensive products for a stunning look! Toby Fleischman did her makeup using Burt’s Bees products. Here is the exact breakdown from Toby:

“I prepped the lips with Burt’s Bees Overnight Lip Treatment and Burt’s Bees Conditioning Lip Scrub. To compliment Evan’s black suit/cape, I wanted to give her a bold lip. She was looking for something high impact with a glossy finish, so Burt’s Bees Liquid Lipstick in Wine Waters was the perfect option.”

“For skin, the overall aesthetic was a reference to a Renaissance painting, but to keep it modern, I made her skin dewy and fresh. I used Burt’s Bees Goodness Glows Liquid Foundation in Natural Beige and then set the T-Zone with Burt’s Bees Mattifying Powder Foundation in Vanilla.”

“On cheeks, I swirled together the Burt’s Bees All Aglow Lip & Cheek Sticks in Peach Pond and Suez Sands to create a flushed glow. I completed the look with Burt’s Bees All Aglow Bronzer & Highlighter Stick in Opal Mist, to pick up the light on the tops of the cheek bones and in the corner of the eyes, giving just the right amount of highlight without being too shimmery.”

Westworld has 21 total nominations, just one behind leader of the pack Game of Thrones, with 22. Westworld could win one of the biggest awards of the night — Outstanding Drama Series. Evan is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Good luck to this amazing show and cast!