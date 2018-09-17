Weirdest & Wildest Dressed Emmys Fashion: Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish & More

There’s always bound to be hits and misses when it comes to stars on the Emmy Awards red carpet. We’ve got 2018’s wildest fashion risks in pics with gowns that had fans divided.

With so many famous faces walking the red carpet at the 2018 Emmys, some celebs decided to take major fashion risks in order to stand out. Hands down the outfit that had people divided was Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross‘ billowing Pepto Bismol pink gown. The second she stepped on to the “gold” carpet she had people talking about the huge poofy off-the-shoulder top that totally enveloped the upper half of her body. It was so massive that when the wind blew outside LA’s Microsoft Theater, the fabric was so voluminous it nearly flew into her face. The puffy skirt of the dress completely swallowed Tracee’s amazing figure. She’s up for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy and this outfit made it look so hard to even move around in. It cold take a while to get up to the podium if she wins.

Her Blackish co-star Jennifer Lewis definitely had people talking about her Emmys outfit. She wore a red and black Nike logo sweatshirt, black workout leggings and trainers. But she didn’t go from the gym to the awards, explaining that she was wearing the outfit in support of Nike making ex-NFL star Colin Kapernick the face of their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. “I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told our sister site Variety on the carpet. She said she contemplated, “What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”

Tiffany Haddish‘s halter gown made up of blocks of primary colors had fans divided. While she looked sensational because Tiff is a goddess who can make anything look good, the simple bright colors of red, blue, yellow and green reminded some fans of learning the color wheel as grade schoolers. Still, the Prabal Gurung outfit looked lovely and Tiffany has such a massive personality that the brightness suited her sass perfectly.

The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Alexis Bleidel looked like she was in springtime bloom in a pale pink dress with some flower petals down the bodice. It looked like something to wear at Easter time as it featured a yellow panel down the skirt. Color is always nice at awards shows, but pink and yellow don’t often make for a glamorous combination.

Men pushed the fashion boundaries as well. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – Season 2 star Darren Criss showed up in a black tux with scale-like patters. That itself wasn’t too bad, but he had splatters of gold across the jacket and trousers that made it look like someone threw paint all over him! You can check out our gallery of weirdest and wildest celeb fashion at the 2018 Emmys, here.