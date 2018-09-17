Emmy Awards 2018 Red Carpet Arrivals — Scarlett Johansson, Mandy Moore & More Stars Dazzle

It’s time for one of the BEST red carpets of the year! Tonight’s the 2018 Emmys, and the biggest stars in TV, like Kristen Bell and Trevor Noah, are arriving. See the most stunning red carpet pics of the night here!

It’s official: everyone on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards is hot AF. We tell no lies! The biggest stars in television — and let’s be honest, some who aren’t even on TV — strolled up to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles looking like total dimes in their designer finest. While we’re still waiting to see who takes home an award tonight, it’s perfectly clear that these people are already winners!

An early contender for Best Dressed at the Emmys is The Good Place star and all-around adorable person, Kristen Bell! The funny woman is simply stunning in a sleek, white dress with long sleeves. The sleeve length and delicate boat neck combined is giving us serious Meghan Markle royal wedding vibes! The Daily Show host Trevor Noah looked SO dapper in a classic black tuxedo with a velvet lapel. He cranked it up a notch by wearing Christian Louboutin oxfords! Yeah, we see those bloody bottoms, dude.

Insecure creator and star Issa Rae really brought her A-game, too. After all, she was nominated for her first Emmy (for Leading Actress in a Comedy) tonight! She rocked custom baby blue Vera Wang that was positively covered in delicate beads. To be specific, 3000 beads! That baby took over 100 hours to make, for your information. We’re obsessed.

For more pics of stars arriving on the Emmy Awards red carpet, like the cast of Stranger Things, This Is Us, and more, scroll through the gallery above. We’re updating as the night continues!