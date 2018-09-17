Emmys: Kate McKinnon, John Legend & More Kick Andy Samberg Off Stage For Being White Male

Is this the Emmys or ‘SNL?’ Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson opened up the show with a hilarious number about how television ‘solved’ racism – but no white men allowed!

With Michael Che, 35, and Colin Jost, 36, tasked to host the 70th Annual Emmy Awards, audiences knew they were in for a few things. There would be jabs at pop culture, some jokes about President Donald Trump, 72, and maybe a crack or two about former CBS CEO Les Moonves, 68, stepping down on Sept. 9 after a plethora of sexual assault and misconduct allegations. When the SNL Weekend Update hosts kicked off the Sept. 17 ceremony, they didn’t hold back. Yet, before the hosts took to the stage, it was Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson started things off, heralding how this year’s Emmy nominations were the most diverse in history.

“Yep, we solved it,” Keenan said, leading into a song about how the Emmys “solved” racism. Soon, Kristen Bell, Titus Burgess, Sterling K. Brown joined in. Suddenly, Ricky Martin came out of nowhere! It seems that everyone was involved in this funny opening number. Yet, when former Saturday Night Live star Andy Samberg descended from above on a moon, asking if there was room for “a straight white male” like him….well, no. He was quickly booted off the stage! Hilarious. It all closed out with the new EGOT – John Legend! What a wild start — and Michael and Colin weren’t even on stage yet!

For such a fearless way to kick things off , it’s hard to believe that Colin was actually afraid about this hosting gig — especially since the man’s whole career involves him going out on live television every week in the most beloved segment on Saturday Night Live, often risking the ire of Donald Trump‘s Twitter. The Emmys should be a piece of cake, right? “I’m thinking about it in advance,” he told NPR. “That’s more nerve racking than when you’re actually out on stage.” Michael, on the other hand, wasn’t sweating it. “You can’t be nervous. It’s comedy,” he said. “If I was a fireman I’d be scared. Firemen should be afraid. … But for comedy, we’re literally going out there and we’re just going to tell some jokes and people are going to like them or not. There’s nothing to be afraid of.”

What's TV without a few guest stars?😉 Watch the #Emmys opening performance! pic.twitter.com/uHloviDoMx — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 18, 2018

The duo’s experience of being SNL’s co-head writers this past season must have given them the experience to put together this opening. “Lorne [Michaels] always talks about how the first 15 minutes of the show are the most important,” Colin said, “because if you’re tuning in, that’s your real chance to hook a viewer. The monologue is such a tricky thing always, because you want to show off who this person is, maybe in a way you haven’t seen them before … and the cold open is such a different animal, and that’s constantly shifting.” Well, judging by the reaction within the Microsoft Theater at that opening joke, the two might have nailed it.