30 Most Revealing Emmys Dresses Of All-Time: Ariel Winter, Heidi Klum & More

The Emmy Awards air tonight, Sept. 17, and to celebrate we’re taking a look back at all of the sexiest looks that have graced the red carpet. See pics of Ariel Winter, Heidi Klum and more stars in revealing dresses!

Red carpet fashion can be glamorous, fun, and even super sexy. Just because you’re at a black tie affair, doesn’t mean you need to cover up. From plunging necklines to thigh-high slits, there are tons of designs that add sex appeal to a dress – and celebs like Ariel Winter, Heidi Klum, and Julianne Hough can’t get enough! In honor of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards airing tonight, Sept. 17, we decided to round up some of the most revealing gowns that have ever been worn to the award show.

Just last year, Ariel wore what might be the absolute sexiest dress that’s ever graced the Emmys red carpet. The Modern Family star stunned in a silver Steven Khalil design that featured a halter neckline and double thigh-high slits. Thankfully the actress avoided any sort of malfunction due to some expert posing.

“I was just looking for something different. I loved it and thought it was a beautiful dress,” Ariel told People on the red carpet at the time. “I usually do cleavage and not legs so I decided to switch it up!” She rounded out her look with black Nudist Platform sandals by Stuart Weitzman and Vintage Couture Diamond and Platinum Stud Earrings and Diamond and Platinum Bands, all by Neil Lane.

The same year, Heidi opted to show cleavage and leg in a red dress by Dundas. The America’s Got Talent judge’s gown featured both a thigh-high slit and a deep v-neckline that almost reached her belly button.

We can’t wait to see what kinds of sexy dresses will be worn on this year’s carpet! In the meantime, get clicking through the gallery above to see all of the most revealing Emmys gowns of all-time!