The men look good on the red carpet, too! From Sterling K. Brown to Justin Hartley, check out the hottest hunks on the Emmys red carpet. The men are looking quite dapper with their Emmys fashion!

This Is Us studs Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley were among the first hunks to arrive on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmys. Both actors looked so hot in their black tuxedos. Sterling had on his signature shades, of course! Sterling is nominated once again this year for Outstanding Lead Actor in A Drama Series for his performance on This Is Us. He may win again in 2018! Sterling and Justin were accompanied by their gorgeous wives, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Chrishell Stause.

Co-star and their onscreen dad, Milo Ventimiglia, showed up soon after Sterling and Justin arrived. Milo, who is also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, looked so dapper in a white suit. His hair was slicked back, and he was clean shaven. No beard for the Emmys for Milo!

The Assassination of Gianni Versace star Darren Criss showed up looking all kinds of hot in a printed black suit. The actor and singer is nominated for the very first time for his role as serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Stranger Things stud Joe Keery looked adorable in a blue suit and shades while walking the red carpet with girlfriend Maika Monroe. Justin Timberlake was the supportive husband on wife Jessica Biel’s big night.

We can’t talk about the 2018 Emmys without talking about the hosts! Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che showed up looking like total gentleman. Scarlett Johansson was by Colin’s side to support her man on his big night. They are the CUTEST couple. Take a look at more of the hottest men at the Emmys in our gallery above!