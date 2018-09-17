Betty White’s Surprise Cameo, A Shocking Proposal & More Highlights From 2018 Emmy Awards

And THAT was your 2018 Emmy Awards! The show was full of epic highlights, from Chrissy Teigen’s cringing face to Betty White to an actual proposal! Check out all that went down!

It would be a bit of a stretch to call the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards “lit,” but after watching what happened at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, it certainly was a night for the history books. Actually, the show made history long before hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che hit the stage. Netflix dethroned HBO for the most nominations, Sandra Oh became the first woman of Asian descent to get the nod for Best Lead Actress, and Saturday Night Live broke its own records for most Emmy nominations, netting 21 nods this year.

The night might have broken a record for how many SNL members were part of the show. From Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson being part of the “We Solved It” number at the start, to Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and Tina Fey making random cameos, it felt like it was SNL At The Emmys. Though, if you want to talk cameos, Betty White, 96, coming out to a standing ovation was a highlight of the night. “I’m just going to quit while I’m ahead,” she said as pretended to walk offstage. “It’s incredible that I’m still in this business and you’re still putting up with me.”

If winning an Emmy wasn’t great enough, Glen Weiss, walked away with a new fiancee. After winning the Emmy for Outstanding Directing Of A Variety special, he spoke about how his mother passed away shortly before the ceremony. He then turned his eyes towards to his girlfriend, who he said he never referred to as his “girlfriend” because he wanted to call her his wife! This sudden proposal – with the ring his father put on his mother’s hand when they were married – was amazing! Oh, and she said yes!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cleaned up in the comedy awards, with Rachel Bosnahan winning Outstanding Lead Actress (beating Issa Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross, who hoped to be the first black woman to win that award since 1981.) Alex Borstein didn’t need a bra to accept the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy award, snapping Kate McKinnon’s streak. Both Henry Winkler and Bill Hader won for their roles in Barry. Speaking of comedy, Chrissy Teigen wasn’t laughing at Colin and Michael’s opening monologue, as her cringe-face was the Internet’s new favorite GIF.

The SNL cameos weren’t done – Will Ferrell appeared to hand out the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy. The Anchorman star was funny as he normally is, as he presented Mrs. Maisel with the Emmy.

The night came down to the final category: Outstanding Drama Series. Would The Handmaid’s Tale repeat? Would Game of Thrones return to its…well…throne and take the Emmy? Would This Is Us pull off a surprise? Well, after the envelope was opened, it was Game of Thrones!!

Congratulations! While that was certainly amazing, the whole night was filled with great moments, so check the above gallery to see them all.