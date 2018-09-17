The Emmy Awards officially kicked off the season, and there was a lot of fabulous fashion! See the best dresses on stars like Mandy Moore, Jessica Biel and more below!

The 2018 Emmys were held live on Sept. 17, from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. The vibe was electric and so many of our favorite television stars looked absolutely gorgeous. Scarlett Johansson was white hot, wearing an off-the-shoulder dress with thigh-high slit, along with Nikos Koulis jewels. Jessica Biel wore a white ball gown with scalloped pattern, along with a bold lip and her hair down in pretty waves. Kristen Bell also wore white — a form-fitting dress with wide, square neckline.

Heidi Klum wore a strapless, baby pink satin gown. She even laid down in the limo on the way to avoid any wrinkles! Issa Rae wore a light blue jumpsuit with a train and pretty detailing on the top. It was gorgeous! Dakota Fanning wore a green, Grecian-inspired gown that was gorgeous, along with 175 carats of Lorraine Schwartz Colombian Emeralds — wow! Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan was awe-inspiring in a black ballgown covered in crystals. Ellie Kemper wore a pink J. Mendel gown and was STUNNING. See more looks in the gallery attached above.

Tiffany Haddish looked gorgeous thanks to a custom rainbow gown by Prabal Gurung. Ariana Grande was there supporting fiance Pete Davidson, from SNL, and looked so amazing.This Is Us star Mandy Moore was breathtaking in a black and gold Rodarte. Chrissy Teigen was there supporting her nominee husband John Legend. They are quite the power couple! He looked so handsome in his tux, but really let her shine as she walked the carpet.

Obviously jewelry is very important on a black-tie occasion like this. Yara Shahidi, Yvonne Strahovski, Kristen Bell, Natasha Lyonne and Zuri Hall all wore Forevermark Diamonds!