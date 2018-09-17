Emmy Winners 2018 — Full List: Rachel Brosnahan, Darren Criss & More
It’s TV’s biggest night! The 2018 Emmys got off to a good start with a big win for Henry Winkler. We’ll be updating live as more winners are announced!
Awards season has officially begun! The 2018 Emmy Awards kicked things off on Sept. 17 by honoring the best of the best in television. It’s been a great year in TV. From Killing Eve to This Is Us to Game of Thrones, there have been so many amazing performances and episodes.
The shows with the most nominations among all the categories are Game of Thrones and Westworld. Game of Thrones wasn’t eligible for 2017 Emmys, but the show is back and ready to take home some Emmys. Will the show be the big winner of the night? Check out the winner’s list below!
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Allison Janney, Mom
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Issa Rae, Insecure
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
William H. Macy, Shameless
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Laura Dern, The Tale
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, The Menendez Murders
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Merritt Wever, Godless
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar
John Leguizamo, Waco
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler, Barry
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Writing for a Comedy Series
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Stefani Robinson, Atlanta
Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Barry
Liz Sarnoff, Barry
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley
Directing for a Comedy Series
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Hiro Murai, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory
Jesse Peretz, GLOW
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama
William Bridges, Charlie Brooker, “USS Callister” — Black Mirror
Kevin McManus, Matthew McManus, American Vandal
Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Scott Frank, Godless
David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose
David Lynch, Mark Frost, Twin Peaks
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower
Barry Levinson, Paterno
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
David Lynch, Twin Peaks
HollywoodLife will be constantly updating the winner’s list throughout the night. So stay tuned to see who takes home the Emmy in your favorite category!