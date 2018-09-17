Emmy Winners 2018 — Full List: Rachel Brosnahan, Darren Criss & More

It’s TV’s biggest night! The 2018 Emmys got off to a good start with a big win for Henry Winkler. We’ll be updating live as more winners are announced!

Awards season has officially begun! The 2018 Emmy Awards kicked things off on Sept. 17 by honoring the best of the best in television. It’s been a great year in TV. From Killing Eve to This Is Us to Game of Thrones, there have been so many amazing performances and episodes.

The shows with the most nominations among all the categories are Game of Thrones and Westworld. Game of Thrones wasn’t eligible for 2017 Emmys, but the show is back and ready to take home some Emmys. Will the show be the big winner of the night? Check out the winner’s list below!

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Allison Janney, Mom

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Issa Rae, Insecure

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

William H. Macy, Shameless

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Laura Dern, The Tale

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, The Menendez Murders

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Merritt Wever, Godless

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar

John Leguizamo, Waco

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, Barry

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Writing for a Comedy Series

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Stefani Robinson, Atlanta

Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Barry

Liz Sarnoff, Barry

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley

Directing for a Comedy Series

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Hiro Murai, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory

Jesse Peretz, GLOW

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

William Bridges, Charlie Brooker, “USS Callister” — Black Mirror

Kevin McManus, Matthew McManus, American Vandal

Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Scott Frank, Godless

David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose

David Lynch, Mark Frost, Twin Peaks

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Scott Frank, Godless

David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower

Barry Levinson, Paterno

Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose

David Lynch, Twin Peaks

