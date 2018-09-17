So many stars were lost too soon this year. The Emmys ceremony paused to honor Aretha Franklin, Burt Reynolds and more in an emotional montage.

The In Memoriam segment of the 2018 Emmy Awards started and ended with Aretha Franklin — as it should have! The iconic soul singer, who just passed away on Aug. 16, had an incredible voice that was put to use in the touching montage that comedian Tina Fey introduced at the ceremony. Aretha’s incredible rendition of “Amazing Grace” played in the background, serving as the soundtrack as the photos of late stars flashed across the screen. From Burt Reynolds to John McCain to Anthony Bourdain, the tribute honored all of the big names gone too soon this year. Aretha was the very last to be featured.

Fans were quick to spot one absence, though. Mac Miller, who overdosed on Sept. 7 at just 26 years old, was not included in the montage. “Did they really just skip Mac Miller and not give him a tribute? Yes he was a singer and not an actor but they did a tribute to Aretha Franklin and McCain who was just a politician so…what’s up?” one wrote. But whether or not they felt that certain stars had been shunned, the tribute seemed to leave everyone feeling emotional. The awards show even immediately cut to commercial to giv the audience time to take all the names in.

And that wasn’t the only tear-jerking moment of the night — far from it! Not long before the montage, award-winning director Glen Weiss proposed to his girlfriend during his acceptance speech. “The reason I don’t like to call you my girlfriend is because I want to make you my wife,” he said, waiting until she joined him on stage to get down on one knee.

The #Emmys "In Memoriam" segment began and ended with a tribute to Aretha Franklin pic.twitter.com/EEssKdhh4v — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) September 18, 2018

What an emotional rollercoaster this night has been! We’re just so glad that time was taken out of the three-hour award show to honor those who left us this year — and that Aretha Franklin’s angelic voice was the one carrying the audience through the touching memorial.