Emilia Clarke Sizzles In Lacy Black Dress At 2018 Emmy Awards

The Mother of Dragons just slayed the Emmys red carpet! Emilia Clarke showed up the 2018 event in a sizzling lace dress that we will never stop obsessing over.

She’s Khaleesi, what did you expect? Emilia Clarke, 31, arrived to the 2018 Emmys to shut it down. The Game of Thrones star slayed in a sexy black dress that featured lace and floral detailing. The top half of her dress was lace with floral embroidery, while the bottom half of the gown was black tulle. Emilia’s hair was pulled back, and her makeup was simple and sexy. Yet another dynamite look from Emilia!

Like most of the Game of Thrones cast, this is Emilia’s first appearance at the Emmys since 2016. She brought her fashion A-game that year by wearing a strapless nude dress. Game of Thrones wasn’t eligible for 2017 Emmys because of when season 7 premiered. The show is nominated for 22 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Emilia finished up filming the show’s eighth and final season in June 2018. After eight incredible seasons, the show is coming to an end. The season 7 finale aired on Aug. 27, 2017, and the show’s final season won’t premiere until 2019. Fans have waited nearly two years to find out how it all ends. (Plus, we all want to know what happens after Daenerys and Jon Snow’s boat sex.)

Emilia has claimed that she doesn’t even know how the show ends. “I don’t know that I even do now,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m being serious. I think they’re filming a bunch of stuff and they’re not telling us. I’m being serious. I’m being deadly serious. I think that they don’t even trust us. There’s lots of different endings that could happen; I think we’re doing all of them and we aren’t being told which is actually what’s going to happen.”