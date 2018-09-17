Elizabeth Reaser Is ‘Always Open’ For ‘Twilight’ To Come Back: ‘Why Not Revisit It?’

Elizabeth Reaser is in if the ‘Twilight’ saga continues. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actress about the idea of more ‘Twilight,’ and she revealed that she’s ‘always open’ when there’s ‘great source material!’

The 10th anniversary of the first Twilight movie’s release is Nov. 21, 2008. Fans have craving a revival of some sorts since the last Twilight movie — Breaking Dawn: Part 2 — was released in 2012. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Elizabeth Reaser, a.k.a. Esme Cullen, about whether or not she’d like to see Twilight come back in some way shape or form in the future.

“I’m always open to things coming back,” Elizabeth told HollywoodLife at EW’s pre-Emmys bash. “I’m not precious about things that I’ve done, or things that were great. You know, I don’t feel that way. I think, like, why not, if people love the story. Especially something that is based on a book. I mean, I’m working on The Haunting of Hill House right now. There was a film, there was another film, and now we did a series that’s going to be airing on October 12 on Netflix. Again, it’s a re-imagining. So I think when something is great source material, like, why not revisit it?”

Elizabeth’s co-star, Robert Pattinson, who played the one and only Edward Cullen, recently talked about getting the cast together for a reunion. “I was literally just talking to my agent about it,” he told our sister site Variety. “The amount of time I spend moisturizing…I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. I’m ready!”

The original Twilight also starred Kristen Stewart, Nikki Reed, Peter Facinelli, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene, and Jackson Rathbone. The movie and its sequels, based on Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling books, became a worldwide phenomenon. This is the era of reboots and revival, so let’s follow Elizabeth’s lead and get the Twilight gang back together!