Elisabeth Moss Keeps It Simple, But Sexy, In Strapless Black Dress At 2018 Emmys

She’s one of TV’s biggest stars, and Elisabeth Moss certainly looked the part when she attended the 2018 Emmys on Sept. 17. See her gorgeous look here!

Elisabeth Moss looked absolutely incredible at this year’s Emmy Awards! The actress stars on one of television’s most buzzed-about shows, The Handmaid’s Tale, and she showed up to the event dressed to impress. Wearing a simple, but super sexy, strapless black gown, Elisabeth was totally glowing. She styled her blonde hair in loose waves, and went for a peachy glow, along with a red lip, for her glam look. The look was chic and elegant, and Elisabeth looked absolutely stunning!

It’s a big night for Elisabeth, as she’s nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys. She won the honor last year, and is looking for a repeat title! Of course, as always, Elisabeth is up against some tough competition. Claire Foy (The Crown), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Keri Russell (The Americans) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) are also up for the honor. Talk about girl power, right?! Aside from just being a nominee, Elisabeth is also presenting at the show.

Meanwhile, The Handmaid’s Tale is up for quite a number of awards — eight in total! Yep, that’s the second most of the night, falling just behind American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which has nine, and tied with Atlanta.

Season two of The Handmaid’s Tale premiered in April, and shortly after, it was confirmed that the series had been picked up for a third season. Fans are now anxiously awaiting the season three premiere, which is expected sometime in 2019.