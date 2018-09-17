Chrissy Teigen Sparkles In Silver While Supporting John Legend At Emmy Awards

While supporting her husband, John Legend, at the 2018 Emmys, Chrissy Teigen stole the show in a glistening silver gown. See her full look here!

Chrissy Teigen was by her hubby, John Legend’s, side as he attended the Emmy Awards as a nominee on Sept. 17, and she could not have looked more beautiful! The supermodel was glowing in her long-sleeved, silver Zuhair Murad gown, which featured a high neckline, along with a cutout to put some cleavage on display. The ensemble hugged Chrissy’s curves to perfection, and she completed the look with a slicked down bob, and kept her makeup fairly neutral to let the dress do the talking. It was a certainly a well-deserved date night for these parents of two!

Earlier this month, Chrissy was with John as he became a member of the elite EGOT club after winning a Creative Arts Emmy Award for producing Jesus Christ Superstar. The show won Outstanding Variety Special (Live), making John the first black male to achieve EGOT status. At the Primetime Emmy Awards, he’s nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Jesus Christ. He’s up against Antonio Banderas, Darren Criss, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeff Daniels and Jesse Plemmons, but regardless of the outcome, chances are…Chrissy will have something amazing to say on social media after!

Speaking of social media — just hours before the Emmys, Chrissy took to Twitter and Instagram to reveal massive bruises on her leg, which she obtained from falling down the stairs just one day before the awards show! Chrissy was admittedly worried about how it would affect her appearance at the show — but, clearly, the incident didn’t take too much of a toll!

This year’s Emmy Awards are being hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, airing on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET. The biggest names in TV are expected to attend, so it’s sure to be quite a night!