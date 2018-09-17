Chrissy Metz Wows The 2018 Emmy Awards Red Carpet In A Daring One-Shouldered Gown

Yas, Chrissy! The ‘This Is Us’ actress slayed on the 2018 Emmy Awards red carpet, in a dress that most girls only ever dream of wearing. See her look here!

She rose to fame in her role on This Is Us, but Chrissy Metz, 37, is also known for her sophisticated style looks these days. The actress showed up to the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in the most regal outfit, proving to be the queen she is. In a hunter green-colored gown that featured a one-shouldered strap, Chrissy looked effortless put together, as she waltzed down the red carpet. She flashed a gleaming smile for paparazzi as she posed for photos, where her tresses were swept back into a classic bun, and her soft beauty look brought out her stunning blue eyes. Chrissy completed her look with a pair of statement rhinestone earrings, and a purple clutch. She looked flawless!

This Is Us received a lot of Emmys love this year! The show racked up a total of eight nominations, including Best Drama Series. However, Chrissy isn’t up for any individual awards this years. In fact, many fans are calling it a snub! The actress was nominated in 2017, but neither Chrissy or her co-star Mandy Moore, received personal nods this year.

Chrissy has proven to be a role model for body positivity, and believes ‘sexy’ is possible at any size. “If you can’t love who you are now, you can’t get to the place you want to be,” she said in a 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s a daily lesson for all of us. I’m paving the way for other women and men who know they’re destined for greatness but they don’t believe it yet. There’s more room for all of us now—no matter our sexuality, race, body size, gender or whatever else.” Amen to that!

We love that Chrissy isn’t afraid to pave the way for women of all sizes to make bold choices on the red carpet, and this look just may be her best yet!