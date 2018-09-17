9 Stars Looking Sexy In Sheer On The Red Carpet: Blake Lively, Kendall Jenner & More

Today’s biggest stars are leaving little to the imagination, as they hit the red carpet in SUPER sheer numbers! See the sexiest see-through looks from Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, & more!

Sheer is here to stay! The biggest stars in Hollywood can’t seem to stop wearing racy see-through outfits on the red carpet. From barely-there dresses, to peekaboo shirts, we’re seeing more and more skin from stars like Kendall Jenner, 22, Blake Lively, 31, Rita Ora, 27, and more! Join us as we look at all the hottest sheer looks we’ve been loving!

When Blake showed up to a screen of her new film, A Simple Favor, on Sept. 10, she was wearing one of her most revealing looks yet. The actress bared it all! Her see-through shirt visibly showed off her chest, and at one point, the actress even feared having a nip slip! Blake admitted that she didn’t realize just how transparent her Givenchy top was before leaving her hotel that night. She shared her funny story with Jimmy Fallon, in an interview. “I need duct tape quick,” Blake said in a call to the hotel’s front desk. They were like, ‘Is there a pipe broken?’ And I was like, ‘I need to cover…’ They were like, ‘We have packing tape,’ but I’m like, ‘That’s see-through!” she recalled about scenario. Her shirt wasn’t the only sheer item Blake rocked that day. She wore sheer lace socks with her shoes too!

Kendall totally skipped New York Fashion Week this year, and hopped a flight to to Paris, where she gave us the ultimate sheer look! In a black dress that contained very little fabric up top, the model opted to go braless, and completely showed her nipples! This was one steamy look. The model wore the daring look to Longchamp’s 70th anniversary party.

On Sept. 12, date, Gigi Hadid also wore a look that was sheer AF! The A-list runway model stunned in a glittering jumpsuit that left (very) little to the imagination. It showed off her every curve! The jumpsuit, from Gasanova, was completely covered in Swarovski crystals. That’s one way to command attention! Her New York Fashion week ensemble had paparazzi scrambling to snap the racy look – and they did! Be sure to see Gigi’s sexy outfit, and all of our favorite sheer red carpet looks, in the gallery above!