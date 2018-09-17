Carmen Electra, 46, Poses Naked As She Shows Off Butt & Side Boob In Sexy Pics

How does she do it?! At 46, Carmen Electra continues to look flawless, and her latest series of Instagram photos will have your jaw-dropping to the floor.

From Baywatch babe, to pop culture icon, Carmen Electra, 46, has solidified herself as a sex symbol through the years, and she’s proving she’s still got it. In a new series of Instagram photos, Carmen bared all, and posed in the nude! The star shared three photos with fans on Sept. 17, and they were all smoking hot! In the first image, Carmen posed with her back to the camera, as she sat on a lavender silk sheet. Her tan lines from a thong bikini were visible in the racy pic, and her skin was incredibly tanned and toned!

In another snapshot, Carmen laid down on her stomach, and lifted her chin to the camera, showing off a smokey-eye beauty look. With her hair pulled back, there was nothing covering her curves, as she sprawled out on the purple sheet. She was sizzling in this photo too! The images, taken by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, were the steamiest we’ve seen from Carmen in a while, but if you’ve been wondering where Carmen as been – she probably has been putting in time at the gym. The actress is in the best shape of her life!

In addition to commanding attention with her racy photos, Carmen has been making her rounds at New York Fashion Week. The star sat front row at the Christian Siriano S/S runway show on Sept. 8, and had a few famous friends at her side! The A-list front row also included Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Hyland, Whoopi Goldberg, and actress turned politician Cynthia Nixon! Carmen looked gorgeous for her appearance at the show, where she rocked a bright fuchsia top which featured cutouts and showed off her cleavage. After the show, she posted a sweet message, and shared a photo taken with other female attendees at the fashion event. “We were full of love and respect for one another !!!!!!! Seeing friends u haven’t seen in a while at the show and bonding plus the fashion was beyond.”

Whether she’s claiming a coveted front-row seat at a runway show, or posing on the gram, Carmen continues to give us total body inspo! Tell us your secrets, Carmen!