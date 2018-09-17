Britney Spears, 36, Sparks Rumors She’s Engaged to Sam Asghari, 24, With New Ring On Left Hand

Britney Spears was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, with a ring on THAT finger, sparking rumors that she’s engaged to BF Sam Asghari.

OMG! Britney Spears, 34, was spotted at a tanning salon in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, which normally would be no big deal–except for the fact that she was wearing a ring on her left ring finger! Fans quickly spotted the gold band and are now wondering if she and BF, Sam Asghari, 24, are engaged.

Brit and Sam have been dating since 2016 after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video that October. They are both clearly smitten with each other, and with their two year anniversary quickly approaching, an engagement would make total sense! Here’s hoping it’s true! While the simple gold band does look a little modest for the Princess of Pop, we wouldn’t be surprised if this was just a placeholder for a something much bigger.

The “Piece Of Me” singer is definitely not shy about about expressing her love for her man on social media, as she does so quite often. On Sept. 13 she shared a sweet picture of them flashing some PDA at her son Jayden James‘ football game. Sam also shared an adorable snap on July 6 of him and Brit at the pool. “Summer 18 with my princess,” he captured the photo.

However, this isn’t the first time Brit and Sam sparked engagement rumors–back in January she flashed some engagement-looking bling while on the beach in Hawaii. Nothing was confirmed, but the couple has only grown closer since then, so who knows this time around?

This would be the third marriage for Britney, who previously got hitched in Las Vegas to friend Jason Allen, in January 2004, and then to Kevin Federline, nine months later, with whom she shares two kids, sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11. Britney and Kevin split in 2007 and she has dated several other guys before getting serious with Sam. We certainly hope the rumors are true as we would just love to see another Britney wedding!