Brad Pitt Is Sexy In All-Denim On Movie Set As Divorce War With Angelina Jolie Rages On

Who knew that a Canadian tuxedo could look this good? Brad’s double denim will have you doing a double take! See for yourself.

Whoever’s handling wardrobe on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood set sure knows what they’re doing! Brad Pitt, 54, filmed a scene for the movie in a head-to-toe denim ‘fit, proving his ex isn’t the only one who can look incredible mid-custody battle. The actor sported a matching jacket and pair of jeans on set, as well as a black tee and brown boots. While it definitely isn’t a look Brad wears on the reg, it’s perfect for the upcoming Quentin Tarantino flick, which is set in 1969 Los Angeles.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Brad rocking this outfit. A photo of he and his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, was released in June and had fans freaking. Brad wore aviator sunnies and this same double denim ensemble, while Leo rocked a mustard shirt, a light brown leather jacket and darker slacks. Brad has been filming this movie, along with Margot Robbie, 28, and Dakot Fanning, 24, while his divorce and custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie, 43, rages on.

The couple, who reached an interim custody agreement in August but have yet to settle on a permanent one, have six kids togetherMaddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, have been spending a ton of time with their mom recently while their dad films. From Whole Foods shopping trips to Labor Day hikes and ice cream dates, Angie and her brood have banded together in this tough time.

While reports say she’s been doing this to turn her kids against Brad, a source close to the fam told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Since the divorce, she has felt guilty about the trauma the kids are dealing with so she has doubled her efforts to make them happy. So yes, there have been lots of new clothes, trips to the toy shops and to amusement parks. But it’s got nothing to do with her trying to turn them against Brad, it’s all about making life a little brighter for them during a very hard time in all their lives.”

We appreciate that both Angie and Brad are carrying on life as normal in the middle of their divorce drama. Here’s to hoping whatever happens is best for their children.