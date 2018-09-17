What better reason for a standing ovation than Betty White? The iconic actress took the stage and received the most applause of the night before her speech even began. See for yourself!

There may have been thousands of people in the audience at the 2018 Emmy Awards, but there’s one thing that everyone has in common in any room — a love of Betty White! That’s why everyone got straight to their feet and clapped like crazy when the icon came out to deliver a surprise speech onstage. By the time she walked to the podium, the applause was still so intense that she just stood there waiting, and waiting and waiting some more. Finally she said, “I’m just gonna quit while I’m ahead,” and pretended to walk off. LOL! She’s still got it.

Betty, hilarious as always, thanked the industry for continuing to “put up with her” for so long. No exaggeration, the 96-year-old actress has been acting since the beginning of TV, but with 8 Emmy Awards and a whopping 24 nominations in her career, it’s no wonder she’s stuck around until now. She’s always a riot. The lovable actress looked beautiful, as well, stunning in a glittery cardigan and matching jewels. She had the whole room smiling! Well, except for Issa Rae. Mid-standing ovation, the cameras caught the Insecure actress on her phone. Whoops!

Gifs were already being made by the time Betty left, praising the “queen” and wishing someone would look at them the same way Sandra Oh looked at the iconic actress during her speech.

The surprise speech was over all too soon, and James Corden took the stage afterward. Talk about a hard act to follow! He used her as a segue, noting that the hashtag #EmmysSoWhite should be trending before he announced the winner of the next award.