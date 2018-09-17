Congrats are in order for Benedict and his wife Sophie! Baby number three is on the way! See her sweet red carpet bump below!

Benedict Cumberbatch, 42, and his wife, Sophie Hunter, 40, are expecting their third child together! She debuted her baby bump in a bright and cheery yellow dress at the 70th annual Emmy Awards, which were held live from Los Angeles on Sept. 17. Congrats to this beautiful couple! See more pics from the red carpet in the gallery attached above. We are so thrilled about this Hollywood baby boom!

The couple already has two children together: Christopher, 3, also known as Kit, and Hal, who is a sweet 18 months old. Sophie and Benedict got married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2015, when Sophie was pregnant with their first child. They were friends for many years before getting engaged in November 2014. We love their love story and we are so happy for them! Sophie was absolutely glowing on the red carpet. Her brown hair was swept up into a pretty updo, and she wore a bold berry lip. Her yellow dress skimmed her baby bump, but we could totally see it! She looked chic and sophisticated. He looked handsome in his navy and black three-piece suit and tie.

The couple looked cool and casual, both wearing sunglasses as they first stepped onto the carpet at the Emmy Awards. Later, they ditched the shades to pose for formal portraits on the carpet. Despite it being such a big night, they both looked totally stress-free and relaxed. We hope these parents enjoyed their “date night” and got a few minutes to talk about preparing for baby number three! Congrats to Benedict and Sophie!