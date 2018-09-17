Ariana Grande Skips Emmy Awards After Leaked Seat Card Hinted She’d Be There — Mourning Mac Miller?

Just ten days after her ex, Mac Miller’s, tragic death, Ariana Grande missed the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17.

It hasn’t been an easy few days for Ariana Grande, and that may be exactly why she skipped the spotlight and didn’t attend the Emmy Awards with her fiance, Pete Davidson, on Sept 17. It was revealed that the singer was supposed to be at the live television event when a preliminary seating chart of the attendees was leaked on Twitter over the weekend but she decided to stay home with Pete in New York City, according to People. Pete was an Emmys nominee, as part of Saturday Night Live, which was up for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight,” Ariana’s team told the outlet. “Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York. Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

The Emmy Awards come just ten days after Ariana’s ex, Mac Miller, was tragically found dead in his home of an alleged overdose so it’s understandable she wouldn’t want to attend. Ariana and Mac broke up this past spring, before she started dating Pete. However, they were together for about a year and a half before the split, and Ariana has been left devastated by the news of his death. Ahead of the Emmys, she took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her ex, in which she apologized for not being able to “take [his] pain away.”

“I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore,” she wrote. “I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else.”

After Ariana and Mac broke up, she was vocal about how his struggle with addiction took a toll on their relationship. However, at the end of the day, she clearly looks back on their time together fondly.