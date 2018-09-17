Breaking News
Alec Baldwin Confirms Niece Hailey & Justin Bieber Did Get Married: ‘I Don’t Know What The Deal Is’ — Watch

So much for family secrets! Alex Baldwin just revealed in an interview that Justin Bieber & his niece Hailey Baldwin are indeed married!

Following the Sept. 14 rumors that Justin Bieber ,24, and fiancee Hailey Baldwin, 21are already married, her uncle Alec Baldwin just confirmed that those whispers are true! When asked about his niece and “nephew in law’s” potential wedding, Alec spilled the beans big time! “How wild did the Baldwin wedding get?” Alec was asked. “Well, they went off and got married!” he revealed. “And I don’t know what the deal is,” he added. Hmm, Alec sounds a little salty that he didn’t get an invite!

The big reveal went down on the 2018 Emmy Awards red carpet, while speaking with Access. The actor also shared what he thinks is the best advice to a long and healthy marriage! “Keep working. Don’t stop working.” he said. “Spend time together…I still want to spent time with my wife,” he added. We can’t help but wonder how the Biebs and his lady feel about a member of their own family breaking their big news! Watch Alec Baldwin confirm Jailey’s marriage here.

Two different outlets reported that JB and Hailey legally tied the knot at a courthouse on Sept. 13, but there was still uncertainty whether the pair had truly taken the plunge. However, after those two reports came out, Hailey tweeted that she’s not married! She took to Twitter at 1:38pm on Sept. 14 to say, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” Now, it looks like Hailey could be pulling our leg!

Of course, there is a fine line between getting “married” and having a “wedding,” so it’s very possible Hailey just doesn’t consider herself a wife just yet, because she hasn’t had a proper ceremony! The model reportedly married The Biebs at a New York City courthouse in a quiet civil ceremony. Now that all the legalities are taken care of, these two can look forward to a proper wedding! But – after uncle Alec’s slip-up at the Emmy Awards, will he still be on the guest list?