‘Stranger Things’: Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Tease That Season 3 Will Be ‘Surprise’ Departure

Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer told HL EXCLUSIVELY what we can expect in Season Three of ‘Stranger Things’ at Variety & Women In Film’s Pre-Emmy party!

There’s nothing more depressing to Stranger Things fans than the several months that lie ahead of Season Three‘s eagerly awaited release next summer (except for the death of super hero, Bob Newby). However, Hawkins’ most ship-able couple — and IRL romantic pair — Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Variety and Women’s Pre-Emmy party about what we can expect about the third season, and according to Natalia, it’s going to be “bigger.” “It just keeps getting bigger,” Charlie added. “I was quite surprised in the direction their taking. You have some stranger things, which we know… Yeah it feels almost like a different genre.”

After teasing that “maybe”, “possibly” we’d see the two of them on camera together (sorry, Steve), Charlie and Natalia also talked about how he’s the “one who’s always laughing.” When asked if he breaks, Charlie revealed, “I can. If I’m working with Joe I can’t get too intense… Caleb always makes me laugh.” Natalia also added how Charlie kept breaking one time when he had “to have a serious talk with me, like we have to finish this scene.”

Of course, the Stranger Things set is no stranger to pranks. Charlie revealed, “I once had David [Harbour] tell me to leave the set in season two when we went ‘Anyone who doesn’t need to be here just leave.’ It was one of those direct quotes at me.” While you try to pass the time during the endless hours before the third season drops, check out all the star-studded arrivals at Variety & Women In Film’s pre-Emmy party above!