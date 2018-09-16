Happy Birthday, Nick Jonas: See His Hottest Pics With Fiancee Priyanka Chopra

It’s Nick Jonas’ special day! The sexy singer turns 26 on Sept. 16. It’s been a crazy year for Nick with his surprise engagement to Priyanka Chopra. Check out their hottest photos yet!

Nick Jonas is the birthday boy! September 16 marks his 26th birthday. The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers band has grown up so much over the years, and now he’s one of the finest men out there. Nick is now off the market, thanks to the gorgeous Priyanka Chopra, 36. The couple got engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating. Once they confirmed their engagement, they haven’t been able to stop showing off their love.

Nick and Priyanka attended the Ralph Lauren show at NYFW, and they were undoubtedly the hottest couple there. They couldn’t take their eyes off each other. They looked so in love and happy together. Seriously, they are GOALS. Just a few days before the show, the couple was seen cuddling up at the U.S. Open while hanging out with Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 22. These two are inseparable!

But we have to go back to where it all began for Nick and Priyanka. They first crossed paths publicly at the 2017 Met Gala. They walked the red carpet together while wearing Ralph Lauren. Nick and Priyanka weren’t a couple then, but they were the very definition of sexy on the red carpet. We should have all gotten the hint back then!

The Jonas-Chopra wedding does not have an official date that we know of yet. All we do know is that it’s going to be one of the most highly-anticipated celebrity weddings ever. Nick and Priyanka have quickly become one of our all-time favorite Hollywood couples. Take a look at more of their hottest photos (so far) in our gallery above. Happy birthday once again, Nick!