Kourtney Kardashian: 8 Times The 39-Year-Old MILF Rocked The Sexiest Mini Dresses

Kourtney Kardashian recently showed Younes Bendjima what he was missing by rocking a sexy sequined outfit! Check out her best mini dresses she’s ever worn here!

Kourtney Kardashian is always slaying with her outfits, including one of her favorite ensemble choices — the mini dress! While out and about with Luka Sabbat at the Nice Guy and then later Chateau Marmont on Sep. 14, the reality star stunned with a sequined silver dress. The two caused quite a bit of romantic speculation when cameras caught the two not only leaving the Nice Guy together, but they also snapped pics of Luka putting his arm around her shoulder and the waist of her dress. We’ll keep you posted on whether or not these two will eventually confirm or deny all the relationship rumors that have been started since then. And while Kourtney’s outfit certainly stood out, she’s been rocking this look a lot lately!

In fact, who could forget the iconic dress she wore to Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party? The eldest Kardashian sister showed up to the big night in a purple mini that was positively shimmering, proving not all that glitters is gold… sometimes it’s purple! And way back in Oct. 2017, Kourtney stunned with yet another outfit that was pure fire. The mom-of-three wore a cute LBD at the PrettyLittleThing Launch Party. But the list of her best mini dresses keeps going!

Before her split with Younes Bendjima, Kourtney always wore the steamiest outfits while out and about on dates with him. For instance, Kourtney showed off major cleavage in a plunging, barely-there mini dress while hitting the town with him in Aug., 2017. Check out all of Kourtney’s sexiest mini dresses she’s worn through the years in our gallery above!